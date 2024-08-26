From Aries To Pisces, Know Tarot Card Predictions For This Week (August 26-September 1)

By: Akshata Khanolkar | August 26, 2024
From your love life to career and health to spirituality, find out what the cards reveal. Read on to know your weekly Tarot messages.
Dear Aries, this week brings sudden unprecedented change. You shall have the determination and courage to move forward no matter what is thrown in your direction. Try to keep your temper and impatience in check.
Dear Taurus, this week brings endings and fresh new beginnings. However, some of these changes may not interest you. Try to understand the reason for your lack of enthusiasm. You may get a chance to create happier connections with loved ones.
Dear Gemini, this week you need to be careful while making financial decisions. Safeguard your belongings and resources. Avoid falling into the trap of shortcuts. When it comes to your love life, you may end up talking to someone at a distance.
Dear Cancerians, this week you are going to be successful in managing multiple tasks and responsibilities. Travel is indicated. Your intuition is going to be strong and you shall be attuned to wisdom from God/Universe/Higher self.
Dear Leo, this week you are ending a tough chapter. You shall feel empowered and in a position to make better decisions because of a heightened sense of discernment. Pamper yourself and indulge in the good things that life has to offer.
Dear Virgo, this week you may have to make a choice and your mind may go into an overdrive. Try not to get carried away by your need for perfection and fear of making mistakes. Your personal life looks very positive.
Dear Libra, this week you are going to be more emotional than usual. Assess each situation properly before making any major decisions. You may need fresh inspiration or a new perspective in life. Have faith and keep backing yourself.
Dear Scorpio, this is going to be a rather busy and chaotic week. There could be closures, endings and new beginnings with good potential. You can be proud of the stability you have created in your personal life.
Dear Sagittarius, this week you may seek inspiration and excitement. Try to let go of your inhibitions. It is a good time to explore, experiment, read, learn and travel. Your financial acumen shall be particularly strong.
Dear Capricorn, it is time to channelise your inner strength and patience. This period brings some much needed healing. It is advisable to keep your plans and thoughts to yourself for the time being as others may not sufficiently appreciate your vision.
Dear Aquarius, this week you are closing a rather painful chapter. It is time to set yourself free and create boundaries in certain situations. There is much scope for happiness if you keep yourself open to new chances and opportunities.
Dear Pisces, this week you may feel extremely impatient and could rush to find solutions. It is ok to not have all the answers at once. Channelise peaceful and calm energy to keep yourself balanced. Be kind with yourself.
Deck- White Sage Tarot