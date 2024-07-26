From Antilia To Abode, 7 Most Luxurious Houses In India

By: Rahul M | July 26, 2024
India is a hub for some of the most expensive and lavish mansions. On top is Antilia, located on Altamount Road, Mumbai, which belongs to businessman Mukesh Ambani. The estimated price of Antilia is Rs 12-15,000 crores
Nestled in the beautiful Malabar Hill, Jatia House is nothing less than a lavish palace. It is owned by industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla and costs around Rs 400 crore
Apart from being an extravagant house, Shahrukh Khan's Manat is a tourist attraction in Bandra, Mumbai. The bungalow is somewhere around Rs 200–300 crores
Next is Vijay Mallya's Sky House, which is located in Kingfisher Towers, Bangalore. The 40,000-square-foot penthouse is somewhere worth Rs 150 crore
Anil Ambani's expensive mansion, Abode, is located in Pali Hill, Mumbai. The cost of the bungalow is around 5000 crore
Indian industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata owns an exquisite house in Mumbai's Colaba. The mansion is estimated to be around 170 cores at the time it was bought
Lastly, industrialist Gautam Singhania owns a luxurious residence in South Bombay. His building includes lavish residences, several office spaces, and much more
