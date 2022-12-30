FPJ Year Ender: Celebs who passed away in 2022

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 30, 2022
The year 2022 saw the demise of some of the most popular celebs from the showbiz. Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6, 2022 at the age of 92, after suffering age-related illness
Bappi Lahiri breathed his last on February 15, 2022 due to obstructive sleep apnea at the age of 69
KK suffered a massive cardiac arrest on May 31, 2022, while performing at a concert in Kolkata
Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on May 29, in Punjab
After being on ventilator for more than a month, Raju Srivastava died on September 21, after suffering a heart attack
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passed away at the age of 46 on November 11 after suffering a cardiac arrest while working out in the gym
Veteran actress Tabassum died of cardiac arrest on November 19. She was 78
Vikram Gokhale passed away on November 26 after facing multiple organ failure
Tunisha Sharma was found dead on December 24 after she hung herself in the makeup room of her show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul'
