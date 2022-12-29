FPJ Rewind 2022: Top Hit songs of the year

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 29, 2022

Here are some of the specially curated hit songs from 2022

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's first film Brahmastra's romantic song Kesariya became one of the sensational romantic tracks in 2022

RRR's foot-tapping song Naatu Naatu will surely make you do the hook step. The song has also been shortlisted in the Best Song category for Oscars 2023

Allu Arjun and Samantha's iconic dance number Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise brought back the dancing energy to the audience post Covid-19

The electrifying song Dholida from Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi made the whole nation dance on it

Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani raised the temperature high with their song Bijlee from Govinda Naam Mera

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise's romantic track Srivalli was no less than any melodious treat

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track ruled every party with its grooving music

The folk song Rang Saari was very well fused with the modern music in Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's film Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer film Jug Jugg Jeeyo's peepy track Naach Punjaban is on top of everyone's wedding music list

Last but not the least, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Besharam Rang from Pathaan perfectly fits into youths chilling mood

