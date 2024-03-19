FPJ Honest Review: Best And Worst Looks From The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Award Red Carpet 2024.

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | March 19, 2024
Janhavi Kapoor’s nude gown moment at the red carpet is simple yet elegant. The choice of jewellery could have been better to enhance her overall look.
FPJ/Varinder Chawla
One of the worst looks from the red carpet is Ananya Pandey's look. The colour choice of the dress doesn't compliment her, jewellery is effortless and the green heels look odd.
FPJ/Varinder Chawla
Sophie Choudry, who also hosted the award show, looked snatched in this blue dress with slick hair that complemented her face structure. The silver jewellery added an elegant touch to the overall look.
FPJ/Varinder Chawla
Shehnaaz Gill wore a red gown by designer Shiva and Naresh. This outfit looks more of a valentines day dinner date outfit than an award show red carpet fit. The overall look is very plain with no efforts in styling.
FPJ/Varinder Chawla
The waist design is ICONIC! Shilpa Shetty's red carpet look was one of the best looks from the night. The glass structure at the waist gave a completely different look to this black two-piece outfit.
Actor Alizeh Agnihotr's red carpet outfit gives out an influencer meet and greet event than an award show. The styling is amazing but not for the right occasion.
FPJ/Varinder Chawla
The newly wed couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani went twinning at the red carpet in black. Rakul Preet's gold jewellery gave an extra touch to the black two piece. Jackky's long black coat looked better than many other suit looks on the red carpet.
FPJ/Varinder Chawla
This is a very sophisticated suit look served by Actor Varun Dhawan at the red carpet. The choice of colour could have made it a good outfit. The brown boots make the look more worse.
FPJ/Varinder Chawla
Pretty in Pink. Disha Patani wore a shiny and elegant two piece set at the award show red carpet. The hairstyle complemented the overall look.
FPJ/Varinder Chawla
One of the worst red carpet looks from the event. Shriya Pilgaonkar look is the most effortless red carpet look from the award night. The choice of jacket, shoes, jewellery and colour of the two-piece is styled very oddly together.
FPJ/Varinder Chawla
Filmmaker Karan Johar is very popular for his dashing red carpet looks and fashion moment. And yet again he is serving us that. He is wearing a shiny suit set from designer Gaurav Gupta for the award night. The big glasses with pearl pattern is what steals the show. The bow and big chunky rings add extra touch to the overall look.
We expect a better fashion moment from Akshya Kumar as he is also doing promotion for his upcoming movie 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with Tiger Shroff recently. The shoes make the look worse.
FPJ/Varinder Chawla