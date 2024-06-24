For Your Family's Friend: CITROEN BERLINGO

By: Juviraj Anchil | June 24, 2024
A truly 'family friendly' car, the CITROEN BERLINGO has a height of 1,849 mm and a width of 1,921 mm and a length of 4,753 mm.
The 5-door car has teh total capacity of 5 to a significant 7 seats.
The car comes with automatic and manual transmission and has twin sliding side doors.
The 1.2 Puretech M petrol engine gives a top performance of 109 bhp.
Inside the car has Metropolitan cloth upholstery and also has a 12V socket.
The battle for families takes to the Italian vestibule with the Fiat Doblò.
The CITROEN BERLINGO petrol version is estimated to be worth around Rs 24 lakh.
