For The Maverick In You: The Ford Everest Tremor

By: G R Mukesh | August 23, 2024
The Ford Everest Tremor is touted by many to be the direct rivals of Toyota 4Runner.
The car runs on the 3.0L V6 Turbo Diesel engine and has a 10-speed automatic transmission.
The car a ANCAP 5 Star Safety Rating10. It is embedded with 9 airbags.
The car is capable of producing 184kW @ 3250rpm and 600Nm @ 1750-2250rpm.
The car comes in the shades of Command Grey, Shadow Black, Arctic White and Meteor Grey.
As suggested earlier the Tremor will take on Toyota 4Ever, in addition, it will also take on Ford's Bronco.
The Ford Everest Tremor is estimated to be priced at Rs 46.94 lakh.
