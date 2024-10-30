For Kith and Kin: The Skoda Kodiaq vRS

By: G R Mukesh | October 30, 2024
The Skoda Kodiaq vRS is new addition to the SUV lineup and according to the carmaker it perfectly blends sportiness with everyday practicalit perfectly blends sportiness with everyday practicality.
The seven-seater car has a 13 inch infotainment touchscreen.
The car can produce a torque of 400 Nm and can go from 0-100 Kmph in 6.2 seconds and has the top speed of 231 Kmph.
The car is powered by ‘EA888’ turbocharged 2.0-litre four-pot.
The car is embedded with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and can produce the top performance of 262bhp.
The Kodiaq will take on Volkswagen Tiguan and MG Gloster.
The Skoda Kodiaq vRS is estimated to be worth Rs 54,59,450.
