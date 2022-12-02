Football fans adorn unique costumes to cheer for their favourite teams, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 02, 2022

Ghana fans wait for the start of their team’s match against Uruguay

AFP

Morocco fans, including one dressed as a Batman, cheer in support of the team

AFP

Mexican fans during their team's match against Saudi Arabia

ANI

Fans of Mexico have come out in full force to support their team

AFP

Fans in mask pose with the Mexico flag

AFP

Fans come together to support Mexico in Qatar

Fans from all across the globe have descended in Qatar for the football extravaganza

AFP

An Argentine fan watch the team's match against Poland

AFP

