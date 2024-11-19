Follow These 7 Morning Rituals For Healthy Skin

By: Rahul M | November 19, 2024

Your morning routine plays a crucial role in promoting healthy-looking and glowing skin. Here are seven-morning rituals to follow to have healthy skin:

First, start your day by drinking a glass of water to hydrate your body and skin from within

Next, wash your face gently. Use a mild cleanser or face wash to remove dirt and oil that build up overnight, leaving your skin fresh and clean in the morning

A morning skin routine is an essential part of the rituals to achieve healthy skin. Use a lightweight moisturiser to lock in hydration and keep your skin soft and smooth all day

Along with moisturising, sunscreen is a must. Never skip sunscreen, even if you’re staying indoors—it protects your skin from harmful UV rays and ageing

You can also include Vitamin C Serum in your skincare regime. You can also include vitamin C serum in your skincare regime. Brighten your skin and reduce dark spots with a few drops of vitamin C serum before moisturising

Eat a healthy and nutrient-rich breakfast in the morning. Include foods high in vitamins, like fruits, nuts and yoghurt, to nourish your skin from the inside out

Lastly, a quick workout or yoga session in the morning will boost blood circulation, giving your skin a healthy glow

