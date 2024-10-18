First Woman To Step On The Moon Will Wear A Spacesuit Designed By Prada; Know Details

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 18, 2024
Axiom space at the International Astronautical Congress in Milan revealed that they have collaborated with Prada to design a new spacesuit called Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU)
All images from Instagram
Atronauts will wear this spacesuit designed by Prada for NASA’s Artemis III mission which will include the first woman and first person of colour to ever step on moon
Luxury brand Prada specialises in their material, design techinique that helped them create a suit that will protext the astronauts from high temperatures and lunar dust
In order to provide flexibility and safety for astronauts investigating the Moon's south pole, the AxEMU suit will be constructed of white materials that reflect heat and shield wearers
It has cutting-edge features including a strong cooling system and a regenerable carbon dioxide cleansing mechanism that keep astronauts safe during up to eight-hour spacewalks
The one-size-fits-all, gender-neutral suits have also been in development for a number of years
Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada Group's chief marketing officer, claims that the fashion brand has been talking about the partnership since before the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic
Thanks For Reading!