First Pics: Twilight's Taylor Lautner marries Taylor Dome

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 13, 2022
'Twilight' star Taylor Lautner is now married to long-time girlfriend Taylor Dome
The couple said "I do" on November 11 in the presence of their friends and family
Lautner looked dapper in a black tux
Whereas Dome was a sight to behold in her white wedding gown
The couple was all smiles as they exchanged their vows in California
They sealed the deal with a kiss
Interestingly, the actor had revealed that Dome would be taking his last name, making both of them - Taylor Lautner
The couple announced their engagement with a romantic picture in November 2021
We wish a happy married life to the new husband and wife in town!
