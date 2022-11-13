First Pics: Twilight's Taylor Lautner marries Taylor Dome

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 13, 2022

'Twilight' star Taylor Lautner is now married to long-time girlfriend Taylor Dome

The couple said "I do" on November 11 in the presence of their friends and family

Lautner looked dapper in a black tux

Whereas Dome was a sight to behold in her white wedding gown

The couple was all smiles as they exchanged their vows in California

They sealed the deal with a kiss

Interestingly, the actor had revealed that Dome would be taking his last name, making both of them - Taylor Lautner

The couple announced their engagement with a romantic picture in November 2021

We wish a happy married life to the new husband and wife in town!

