FIFA World Cup 2022: Made in Manchester, Rashford & Foden send England to the R-16, Wales sent home, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 30, 2022

The British derby kicked off, with the two meeting for the first time in a World Cup

England dominated possesion, Wales sat back well organised

The first chance goes to England. Kane put Rashford through on goal with a lovely pass but the goalkeeper charges from his line to narrow the angle and block the shot

It's all England after the half hour mark. Possession Wales 24-76 England

Neco Williams replaced in the 34th miniute after being smashed in the head by a thunderous shot by Marcus Rashford

Another scoreless half for England. They dominated possession but created only a couple of really good chances

End opf Gareth Bale's tournament and possibly career. A sad ending but in truth he barely had a kick in the first half

Marcus Rashford gives England the lead with a glorious free-kick. Flashing a curling shot into the far corner

Two in two minutes for England. Kane collects a loose ball and drives a ball across the six-yard line. Foden arrives beyond the far post to ram it past Danny Ward

It's end to end here now. Wales throwing the kitchen sink at England, having nothing to lose

Marcus Rashford having the night of life. Scores his second of the night and England's 100th Goal at a World Cup

Almost a hat-trick for Rashford. His low, sidefooted shot was kicked round the near post by Ward

It’s been a desperately disappointing World Cup for Wales. While it was a tournament too far for Bale and Ramsey, they have been responsible for some of the most euphoric moments in Welsh football history

Full time: Wales 0-3 England. England top the group after an ultimately comfortable victory over Wales