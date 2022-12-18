FIFA World Cup Final 2022: France's probable XI against Argentina, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 18, 2022
The reliable keeper, Hugo Lloris will start between the sticks in the all important clash
Raphaël Varane is France's best defender, his pace and reading of the game will be key as France will look to stop the Messi inroads
Dayot Upamecano is growing into one of the best centre backs, the illness of Konate makes him the ideal partner to Varane
Theo Hernandez broke the deadlock in the semi final against Morocco with well taken volley from close range. He will start at left back
Jules Kounde is a versatile defender with the unique ability of playing anywhere across the backline. His pace and reading of the game are his best attributes
Aurélien Tchouaméni will play as the holding midfielder providing much-needed support to the back-four while also dictating play
Adrien Rabiot will start ahead of Tchoumeni and will look to get inside the box and trouble defenders
Ousmane Dembele offers a different facet to France's attack. His silky dribbling will make it tough for opposition defenders
Antione Griezmann was brilliant in the semi-final against Morocco, covering every blade of grass, the playemaker was France's best player on the night
Kylian Mbappe's pace is a nightmare for any defender
Besides possessing a penchant for the spectacular. Olivier Giroud's brilliant link up play with the forward will be key