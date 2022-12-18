FIFA World Cup Final 2022: Argentina's probable XI against France, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 18, 2022

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been brilliant all tournament, his towering personality in goal makes him an ideal shot stopper at spot kicks as well

Nahuel Molina start as a right-back and will add pace down the wing

Nicolas Otamendi, with his wealth of experience, will add value to the Argentine backline

Tottenham Hotspur's Cristian Romero will start at the heart of the defence for Argentina

Marcos Acuña will play as a left-back and can be lethal with his pacy run down the wings and pinpoint crosses

Rodrigo De Paul, who plays for Spanish club Atletico Madrid, will continue to play in the midfield for the La Albiceleste

Benfica's Enzo Fernandez will start as the central midfielder and will be tasked with holding the ball and building up play

Brighton's Alexis MacAllister has been in top form for Argentina and will start on the left wing in the three-man midfield

Angel Di Maria will be on the right wing and will compliment Lionel Messi with defence-splitting passes

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has scored 5 goals in his team's run to the Final. The veteran legend will the main playmaker as he seeks to reach eternal glory

Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez will start on the left-wing. He will be tasked with getting in crucial passes to Messi