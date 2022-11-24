FIFA World Cup: After Japan's epic victory against Germany, Japanese fans were seen cleaning the stadium

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 24, 2022
Japan came from behind to defeat four-time World Cup winners Germany 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup Group E match on Wednesday
Japanese fans were spotted cleaning up the mess they had made before leaving the stadium after the game
After the act of kindness by Japanese fans, even FIFA's official Twitter account appreciated them
This isn't the first time the Japanese have shown their appreciation for cleanliness
When asking one fan about why is he cleaning he replied, "Japanese never leave rubbish behind us. We respect the place"
A similar act was seen during the 2018 World Cup in Russia, when they cleaned the stadium despite losing to Belgium
They said they weren’t doing it for the cameras, but I’m glad the cameras still spotted them said Indian automobile tycoon Anand Mahindra
Despite the shocking win, rather than taking to the streets in celebration, fans stayed back to clean up
The Japanese fans set an example for the rest to follow