FIFA World Cup: After Japan's epic victory against Germany, Japanese fans were seen cleaning the stadium

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 24, 2022

Japan came from behind to defeat four-time World Cup winners Germany 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup Group E match on Wednesday

Japanese fans were spotted cleaning up the mess they had made before leaving the stadium after the game

After the act of kindness by Japanese fans, even FIFA's official Twitter account appreciated them

This isn't the first time the Japanese have shown their appreciation for cleanliness

When asking one fan about why is he cleaning he replied, "Japanese never leave rubbish behind us. We respect the place"

A similar act was seen during the 2018 World Cup in Russia, when they cleaned the stadium despite losing to Belgium

They said they weren’t doing it for the cameras, but I’m glad the cameras still spotted them said Indian automobile tycoon Anand Mahindra

Despite the shocking win, rather than taking to the streets in celebration, fans stayed back to clean up

The Japanese fans set an example for the rest to follow