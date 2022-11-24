FIFA World Cup 2022: Uruguay, South Korea play out goalless draw

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 24, 2022
The South American side started with Darwin Nunez lined up alongside prolific forward Luis Suarez
South Korea tried to create pressure on the South-American team right after the kick-off
The first big chance for Uruguay came in the 22nd minute when Jose Maria Gimenez sent the ball across from the right, catching Korea off guard
Luis Suarez too had a shy at the goal but missed the mark
Son Heung-min, the Korean star made a brilliant run in the 25th minute looking threatening as he rushed past the Uruguayan defenders
The match was bolstered with absolute energy from both teams as they played at the speed of knots, exchanging attacks one after another
Uruguay captain Diego Godin almost found the back of the net in the 43rd minute after he headed the ball off a penalty corner but the ball ricocheted off the post
South Korean Son was the stand-out player for his team creating all sorts of problems for the Uruguayan defence with his lightning pace and willy footwork
The draw leaves both sides' chances of reaching the last 16 wide open, as Uruguay prepare to face Portugal next, while South Korea meet Ghana