FIFA World Cup 2022: Top 10 potential candidates for Best Young Player Award

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 24, 2022
Every FIFA World Cup has witnessed a youngster who becomes a sensation in the coming decade. So let's take a look at 10 potential candidates for FIFA Young Player Award
Spanish footballer Gavi, 18, recently made the headlines by becoming the youngest player ever to score a goal in the World Cup since Pele in 1958. He tops the list of potential winners
19-year-old Jude Bellingham plays as a midfielder for England. Bellingham has a good track record and therefore is a strong contender for the award
At 21, Bukayo Saka plays for England as a winger. Saka is all prepared to win the Young Player Award
Philip Foden plays as a midfielder for the England. Being just 22 years old he is considered one of the best young players in the world
Playing for the German team the 19-year-old Jamal Musiala's staggering goal-scoring record makes him a strong contender
At 19, Xavi Simons, who plays for the Netherlands, is making waves at the young age
Playing for the Portugal national team, the 19-year-old footballer António Silva makes the list due to his consistent gameplay
The 20-year-old footballer Nuno Mendes plays as a left-back for the Portugal national team. He made the list due to his offensive capabilities, speed, and technical qualities
Yunus Musah, the 19-year-old footballer plays as a midfielder for the United States national team. He is also all prepared to the win the award
Cody Gakpo is a Dutch footballer who plays as a winger for the Netherlands national team. At 22, his attacking style separates him from the rest
