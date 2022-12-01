FIFA World Cup 2022: Spain's probable XI against Japan, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 01, 2022

Unai Simon is modern day sweeper keeper with great distribution ability

Aymeric Laporte will lead Spain in the heart of the Spanish defence

Pau Torres looks most likely to partner Laporte in defence

The experienced Carvajal offers a strong balance in attack and defence

Jordi Alba's attacking prowess makes him lethal, as the left back can also deliver crosses into the box

With Busquets likely to be rested, Rodri will most likely move to his prefered central midfield role from defence

Pedri will retain a starting position in midfield, his ability to hog possession can keep the attack away from Japan

Koke will replace Gavi who sustained a knock in the game against Germany

Ferran Torres is Spain's most lethal attacker, his ability to create attacks with the overlapping full back can cause problems to the opposition

Dani Olmo opened the floodgates for Spain's one sided victory over Costa Rica and looks likely to start in the crucial game against Japan

Alvaro Morata came off the bench to score against Germany and looks favourite to replace Asensio in starting position