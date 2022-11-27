FIFA World Cup 2022: Spain's probable XI against Germany, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 27, 2022
Unai Simon was left with little to do after Spain ran riot against Costa Rica. The shot stopper faced zero shots
Aymeric Laporte amassed 143 passes against Costa Rica. The back line will face a tougher test against Germany
Playing a makeshift role as a defender, Rodri compliments Laporte perfectly as Spain likes to build from the back
The experinced César Azpilicueta offers a strong balance in attack and defence
Jordi Alba's attacking prowess makes him lethal, as the left back can also deliver crosses into the box
Sergio Busquets is vital to the way Spain play. The midfielder keeps it simple but dicates every move of the Spaniards
Gavi became the youngest goalscorer at a World Cup in the game against Costa Rica and will look to maintain his fine form
Pedri completes the all Barcelona midfield for Spain. The trio will look to replicate their club chemistry for the national side
Ferran Torres scored a brace against Costa Rica and is also lethal from the spot
Dani Olmo opened the floodgates for Spain's one sided victory over Costa Rica
Marco Asensio will lead the Spanish attack. His pace and game awareness can cause problems to the opposition defence