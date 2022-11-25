FIFA World Cup 2022: Richarlison brace leads Brazil to 2-0 win over Serbia, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 25, 2022
Brazil started the World Cup with a dominant 2-0 win over Serbia
Serbia frustrated Brazil from generating a lot of meaningful opportunities in the start
Brazil were close to taking the lead in the 27th minute when Thiago Silva slid a low pass into the box, but Milinkovic-Savic did well to clear the ball
Brazil went into half time 0-0 with a well organised Serbia frustrating the Brazilians
Brazil came out full throttle after the break and Serbia were lucky not to go behind when Milinkovic-Savic made another incredible save on Raphinha
Richarlison finally scored Brazil's deserved first just past the hour mark with their 15th shot of the match
The Tottenham striker then doubled his tally with an outrageous bicycle kick
Captain Neymar was left in tears after suffering an ankle injury in the 80th minute
Brazil is currently attempting to win its first World Cup in 20 years. It has won 17 of its last 20 opening matches
Brazil will next face Switzerland on Monday