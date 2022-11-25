FIFA World Cup 2022: Richarlison brace leads Brazil to 2-0 win over Serbia, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 25, 2022

Brazil started the World Cup with a dominant 2-0 win over Serbia

Serbia frustrated Brazil from generating a lot of meaningful opportunities in the start

Brazil were close to taking the lead in the 27th minute when Thiago Silva slid a low pass into the box, but Milinkovic-Savic did well to clear the ball

Brazil went into half time 0-0 with a well organised Serbia frustrating the Brazilians

Brazil came out full throttle after the break and Serbia were lucky not to go behind when Milinkovic-Savic made another incredible save on Raphinha

Richarlison finally scored Brazil's deserved first just past the hour mark with their 15th shot of the match

The Tottenham striker then doubled his tally with an outrageous bicycle kick

Captain Neymar was left in tears after suffering an ankle injury in the 80th minute

Brazil is currently attempting to win its first World Cup in 20 years. It has won 17 of its last 20 opening matches

Brazil will next face Switzerland on Monday