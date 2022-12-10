FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal's probable XI against Morocco, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 10, 2022
Diogo Costa will keep his place between the sticks for the crucial tie
The veteran defender is rated as one of the best hardmen in the history of football
Reuben Dias's ability at reading the game and pin point distribution from long, compliments Pepe's defend at all cost attitude
Diogo Dalot's breakthrough season form has transpired to the national team
Raphael Guerreiro will play at the left-back in the four-man Portugal defence
William Carvalho will provide much needed cover to the Portuguese backline
Otavio is an excellent box to box midfielder and can hog possession keeping the attack away from the opposition
Bernardo Silva is Portugal's most creative midfielder and will add to the Portuguse attack while supplementing to keep possession in midfield
Joao Felix has an eye for goals. His pace and smart play on the wings will add to the opposition troubles
Bruno Fernandes has the penchant to assist and score goals at will as was visible in the last game against Uruguay
Goncalo Ramos is the brand new Portuguese gem. The striker replaced Cristiano Ronaldo in the game against South Korea and scored a hattrick. He will be the first player on the starting sheet