FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal's probable XI against , in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 02, 2022
Diogo Costa will keep his place between the sticks despite his poor last minute judgement in the opening game
The veteran defender is rated as one of the best hardmen in the history of football
Reuben Dias's ability at reading the game and pin point distribution from long, compliments Pepe's defend at all cost attitude
Diogo Dalot is most likely to start in place of Cancelo who has had an underwhelming tournament so far
Nuno Mendes offers a good baalnce in defence and attack
Palhinha is an excellent box to box midfielder and can hog possession keeping the attack away from the opposition
Reuben Neves will slot in the defensive midfield role. The Wolves player is instrumental in linking the attack and defence
Bernardo Silva is Portugal's most creative midfielder
Bruno Fernandes has the penchant to assist and score goals at will as was visible in the last game against Uruguay
Coming through the youth ranks of Portugal Goncalo Ramos is a smart winger and possesses strong ability to link with the overlapping full-back
Cristiano Ronaldo starting for Portugal is a given, the talismanic goalscorer is a lethal threat inside the box