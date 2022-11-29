FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal defeat Uruguay to qualify to qualify for last 16, check pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 29, 2022

Portugal defeated Uruguay 2-0 behind a second-half brace by Bruno Fernandes

FIFA

Now, Portugal has qualified for the Group H match to qualify for the Round of 16

FIFA

The ball, which was hit by Sergio Rochet, went into the back of the net

FIFA

In the 54th minute, Ronaldo leapt in front of Sergio Rochet, the Uruguayan goalkeeper, and Fernandes' cross flew past his head and into the net

FIFA

When Fernandes was named the official scorer, Ronaldo was spotted claiming the goal and celebrating before laughing

FIFA

Ronaldo misses with a header as Fernandes' cross scores

After a VAR check, Fernandes scored a penalty for a Gimenez handball

FIFA

Bentancur makes a great run through the Portuguese defence, but Costa stops him

FIFA

Thanks For Reading!

In pics: Portugal win 3-2 against Ghana
Find out More