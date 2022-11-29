FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal defeat Uruguay to qualify to qualify for last 16, check pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 29, 2022
Portugal defeated Uruguay 2-0 behind a second-half brace by Bruno Fernandes
Now, Portugal has qualified for the Group H match to qualify for the Round of 16
The ball, which was hit by Sergio Rochet, went into the back of the net
In the 54th minute, Ronaldo leapt in front of Sergio Rochet, the Uruguayan goalkeeper, and Fernandes' cross flew past his head and into the net
When Fernandes was named the official scorer, Ronaldo was spotted claiming the goal and celebrating before laughing
Ronaldo misses with a header as Fernandes' cross scores
After a VAR check, Fernandes scored a penalty for a Gimenez handball
Bentancur makes a great run through the Portuguese defence, but Costa stops him
