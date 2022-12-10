FIFA World Cup 2022: Luka Modric's Croatia eliminate Neymar's Brazil in penalties, see pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 10, 2022

Croatia knocked Brazil out of the World Cup on Friday, beating the five-time champions 4-2 in a penalty shootout to reach the semifinals for the second straight time

AFP

Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved a penalty attempt by Rodrygo and Marquinhos later hit the post

Twitter

The match had finished 1-1 after extra time, with both goals coming in the additional 30 minutes

AFP

Neymar scored late in the first half of extra time to give Brazil the lead, but Croatia equalised when Bruno Petkovic scored in the 117th

Twitter

Neymar's goal moved him into a tie with Pele as Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals

Twitter

Croatia will next face either Argentina to try to return to the World Cup final four years after losing the title to France

Twitter

Five of Croatia's last six matches at World Cups have gone to extra time, including in its penalty shootout win over Japan in the round of 16 in Qatar

Twitter

Brazil was trying to return to the semifinals for the first time since 2014

AFP

The team hadn't made it to the last four since hosting the tournament eight years ago, when the Selecao was embarrassed by Germany 7-1

AFP

