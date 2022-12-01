FIFA World Cup 2022: Julian Alvarez and Alexis Mac Allister seal win as both sides advance, despite Messi's penalty miss, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 01, 2022
Lionel Messi missed a penalty but Argentina still clinched top spot in Group C with a 2-0 win over Poland, who squeezed into the last 16 on goal difference
Argentina went into the game a point behind Poland knowing a second-placed finish would pit them against France in the last 16
Goals from Alexis Mac Allister (46) and Julian Alvarez (67)sealed Argentina's fate
Wojciech Szczesny had saved a contentious Messi penalty
For Poland, qualification was hanging in the balance right until the end
Poland played out the final stages of their game knowing another goal for either Argentina or Mexico would knock them out of the competition
Despite a poor Poland performance in which Robert Lewandowski did not even register a shot, the Poles did just enough to set up a meeting with reigning champions France
Argentina totally dominated the game from the outset, with Messi, clearly determined to build on his match-winning display against Mexico
The 35-year-old was Argentina's main creative outlet too, popping up in midfield and repeatedly picking out team-mates in dangerous positions
Argentina go through as Group C winners with six points from their three games, while Poland go through as runners-up with four points