FIFA World Cup 2022: Germany's probable XI against Spain, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 27, 2022
Manuel Neur's monstrous presence in goal makes him a sure starter. He is also the captain
Antonio Rudiger is a rock at the heart of the German defence
Nico Schlotterbeck calm-collective approach to the game compliments Antonio Rudiger's aggressive play
Niklas Süle plays centre back for his club, but is deployed on the right for his country
David Raum's balance in attack and defence makes him a reliabe player at left back
İlkay Gündoğan is dynamic in his play and can play both a defensive and attacking role in midfield
Joshua Kimmich is the brains in the German team. The versatile player is key to Germany's style of play
Serge Gnabry's pace and dribbling skills makes him a tough player to deal with for the opposition defence
Thomas Müller's role as a playmaker, linking the midfield and attack is important to the way Germany set up
The young sensation Jamal Musiala has burst on to the stage with plenty of promise
Kai Havertz has the penchant to score big match goals. His attacking prowess will be much needed in the do or die game for the Germans