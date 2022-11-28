FIFA World Cup 2022: Germany's hopes alive after Niclas Füllkrug forces Spain draw, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 28, 2022
Spain vs Germany kicked off with high intensity play from both teams. Jamal Musial looked to threaten early on
Dani Olmo creates the first big chance of the game, forcing Manuel Neur to a figertip save that was finding itself into the top corner
Spain dominate possession, early on Germany struggle to build any passing rhythm
The game finally settled into a more sedate pace. With Germany using the wings to burst up the pitch
Antonio Rudiger scores from a header, but his celebration is short lived, as the goal is ruled out offside by VAR
The first half drew to a close 0-0. An equally tight contest so far
Germany begin the second half on the brighter side. Jamal Musiala continues to threaten the Spanish backline
Off the bench and the celebrations start. Alvaro Morata gets in ahead of Sule at the near post, and flicks a shot into the top(ish) left from six yards
Germany's hopes sink with every passing minute. Leroy Sane comes off the bench to inject engery into the German frontline
Germany eqalise and it's an unlikely hero Niclas Füllkrug. Fullkrug takes control, and roofs a shot into the net from a tight-ish angle on the right. Germany go wild
Niclas Fullkrug didn't make his Germany debut until 11 days ago at the age of 29. He was playing second-tier football last season with Werder Bremen.
Fulltime 0-0. Spain need just a point against Japan to qualify for the knockouts. Germany stay bottom for now, but they can jump to second if they beat Costa Rica and Japan lose to Spain