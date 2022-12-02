FIFA World Cup 2022: German fury as they are dumped out by controversial Japan goal vs Spain with ball appearing to be out of play, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 02, 2022
Germany are furious after a controversial call in Japan's win over Spain sent them packing.
Japan advanced to the World Cup knockouts thanks to a highly controversial winning goal
Spain took the lead through Alvaro Morata and appeared to be cruising into the last-16 along with the Germans as they led Costa Rica
However, Japan staged a stunning comeback after the break as Ritsu Doan’s powerful strike drew them level.
Then Ao Tanaka turned the scoreline and group on its head to put his side ahead in remarkable fashion
Kaoru Mitoma's cross for their winner appeared to be out of play before VAR intervened to rule it was still in
The on-field officials initially ruled it had gone out of play before Tanaka scored, but VAR corrected the decision
The technology proved that the ball had been kept in play by just a few millimetres before Kaoru Mitoma pulled it back from his team-mate to tap in
Japan held on to clinch a 2-1 victory and claim top spot in the group
Germany, who beat Costa Rica 4-2, were eliminated as Spain clung on to second via goal difference.