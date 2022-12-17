FIFA World Cup 2022: From Zidane to Deschamps, a look back at the 1998 France heroes that lifted the trophy, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 17, 2022
Fabien Barthez The goalkeeper made 87 appearances for France throughout his career and apart from winning the World Cup in 1998, he also won Euro 2000. He played for Monaco for most of his club career, but will more widely be recognised for his spell with Manchester United
Lilian Thuram France No.1 choice at right back and made 142 appearances for France. The defender will forever be remembered for his brace in the semi-final against Croatia
Franck Leboeuf The centre-back played for France between 1995 and 2002, making 50 international appearances scoring four goals. He spent most of his club career at Strasbourg and also played for Chelsea
Marcel Desailly Regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the history of French football. He made 166 appearances for France. Famously sent off in the 68th minute of the final against Brazil
Didier Deschamps Was the skipper of the World Cup winning team and made 103 appearances for France. Now coach of France he managed the team to World Cup glory in 2018
Bixente Lizarazu The left-back won four trophies with Les Bleus, the 1998 World Cup, Euro 2000 and the 2001 and 2003 Confederation Cups. Lizarazu made 97 appearances for France and played over 500 club games, most famously for Bayern Munich
Emmanuel Petit Played a key role in midfield alongside Zidane in the final against Brazil. He was the set-piece taker for France and it was his corner that led to the opening goal, before he scored the third goal for France
Zinedine Zidane Was the star of the final against Brazil as his two headed goals in the first half put France in the driving seat. He was simply unstoppable in midfield and was crucial in dictating proceedings.
Patrick Vieira The French midfielder assisted France's third goal in the final after being brought on in the final quarter of the match. He made 107 appearances for France and scored six goals.
Stephane Guivarch The forward made only 14 appearances for France in his career, but was their main man up top at the 1998 World Cup. He retired from football in 2002 and returned to his village in France and started fishing