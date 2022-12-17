FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: From Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe, key players to feature for Argentina and France in title clash

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 17, 2022
Lionel Messi will line up for Argentina and Kylian Mbappe will be on the opposite side for France on Sunday in the World Cup final
AFP
Messi has been there before, but lost in the 2014 final to Germany. Mbappé won the 2018 title after scoring a goal against Croatia
However, neither will be able to win the gold trophy entirely on their own at Lusail Stadium. Here is a look at some of the key players from both teams
AFP
LIONEL MESSI: The 35-year-old Messi is the heart and soul of the Argentina team, the tournament's co-leading scorer with five goals and tied for the most assists with three. A World Cup title would finally complete Messi's elevation alongside Diego Maradona to icon status
AFP
KYLIAN MBAPPE: The PSG forward is France's fastest, most dynamic scoring threat on the field. The 23-year-old forward is tied with Messi with a World Cup-leading five goals. A standout game against Argentina will place him among the all-time greats
AFP
JULIAN ALVAREZ: The Man City forward made it off the bench to replace Lautaro Martinez as the World Cup progressed and scored four goals in four starts with Argentina. The 22-year-old is a powerful runner who created a perfect partnership with Messi in the 3-0 win over Croatia in the semifinals
AFP
ANTOINE GRIEZMANN: The 31-year-old has been a revelation for France at this year's World Cup. Once a goal-scoring winger, the Atletico Madrid forward has added relentless defensive protection to his creative craft. A duel could develop with Messi between the lines of Argentina's attack
AFP
HUGO LLORIS: The 35-year-old Tottenham goalkeeper is poised to become the first-ever captain of two World Cup-winning teams. A quiet-spoken leader by example, he now holds France's all-time appearance record
AFP
RAPHAEL VARANE: At his third World Cup, the 29-year-old is a fixture in the center of a France defense that keeps changing because of injury and illness. The four-time Champions League winner at Real Madrid is back to near his elegant best after an injury scare in October
AFP
EMILIANO MARTINEZ: The 30-year-old Argentine is an imposing 6-foot-4 goalkeeper with a personality to match his stature. "Dibu" would be favored if the final goes into a penalty shootout. The Aston Villa keeper made key saves in Argentina's shootout win over the Netherlands in the quarterfinals
AFP
NAHUEL MOLINA: Molina is an energetic fullback with the toughness expected of any Argentina defender. The 24-year-old Atletico Madrid defender also has attacking instincts. He received the no-look pass of the tournament from Messi to score against the Netherlands
ENZO FERNANDEZ: Fernandez started the tournament as a substitute but was in the team to stay after scoring with his fast feet and a curling shot in Argentina's victory over Mexico. The 21-year-old Benfica player anchors the center of midfield and will be trying to stop Antoine Griezmann's forward forays
AFP