FIFA World Cup 2022: England's probable XI against France, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 10, 2022
Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will start between the poles against Wales. The Everton keeper has kept three clean sheets in the tournament
Harry Maguire will start in the heart of the defence. The experienced defender will be tasked with keeping the likes of Giroud and Griezmann quiet
John Stones will partner Harry Maguire in the back four. The duo have been vital for England
Kyle Walker will have the crucial task of nullifying the Kylian Mbappe threat. Walker is one player who could match the Frenchman for his lethal pace
Luke Shaw offers great balance in defence and attack. The left back also possesses pin point crossing ability
Declan Rice is key as he offers the much important link between defence and attack
Jordan Henderson's leadership on the pitch will be important as England go into the high octane clash against France
Jude Bellingham's stock as the world's best teenager rises with every game. The 19 year old was the man of the match in the game against Senegal
Bukayo Saka has been a breakthrough star at the World Cup. England's depth on the wings is immeasurable. Saka will retain his starting position against France
Phil Foden is England's most creative player. The Manchester City playmaker scored a beautiful poachers goal against Wales