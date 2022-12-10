FIFA World Cup 2022: England & French fans galore on streets of Qatar ahead of high octane quarter-final clash, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 10, 2022

England supporters on the beach in Qatar ahead of tonight's match with France

Fans took to the beach to sport their jerseys and show support

England fans have been sunning themselves in the Middle-Eastern heat

Many fans flew in for the knockout stages of the tournament

A French supporter wearing a very fetching hat

An England fan in Qatar ahead of Saturday's clash

French fans in Qatar ahead of the game

England have never reached a World Cup semi-final outside of Europe

Fans have created a carnival-like atmosphere in Doha

Fans serenaded in the streets of Doha

Excitement has been building ahead of the Quarter-Final clash