FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia's probable XI against Morocco, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 17, 2022
Dominik Livaković has kept two clean sheets and more importantly has saved four shootout saves
Josip Stanišić will start as a right-back and will add pace down the wing
Dejan Lovren has played every minute of Croatia's 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cup runs
Joško Gvardiol has been revelation this world cup. At 22 he stands to become one of the best in his position
Borna Sosa will play as a left-back and can be lethal with his pacy run down the wings and pinpoint crosses
kristijan Jakić will play in the central midfield position and add much needed to support to the Croatian backline
Luka Modric tireless game defies age. An engine in midfield Modric has been instrumental in Croatia's success at the international stage in recent years
Mateo Kovačić will play the box-box midfield role and look to retain possession of the ball
Nikola Vlašić will be on the right wing and will compliment Kramaric with defence-splitting passes
Ivan Perisic dribbling and pace will prove lethal to opposition defenders
Andrej Kramarić will lead the Croatian frontline