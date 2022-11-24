FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo to join Lionel Messi in elite list as Portugal face Ghana in opener, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 24, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo will make his first appearance in the ongoing edition when Portugal face Ghana on Thursday, November 24
AFP
Ronaldo is most likely playing his last World Cup and will hope to begin on a memorable note
AFP
The 37-year-old join his long-time rival Lionel Messi in an elite list of players to have appeared in as many as five different FIFA World Cups
AFP
The Portugal captain will become the eighth player in history to appear in five different editions of the World Cup
AFP
Ronaldo made his first appearance in the 2006 World Cup and then appeared in every edition after that
AFP
Ronaldo has scored 7 goals in 17 appearances for Portugal in FIFA World Cups
AFP
In the 2018 edition, in Russia, Ronaldo & Co crashed out with a defeat to Uruguay, who are placed in the same group as them this time around
AFP
The spotlight will firmly be on Ronaldo as he heads into the FIFA World Cup 2022 on the back of a stormy few weeks
AFP
Overall, Ronaldo has scored 117 goals in 191 appearances for Portugal
AFP
Ronaldo has scored one goal against Ghana from one appearance, which came in the 2-1 win over the Black Stars in the group stage of the 2014 World Cup
AFP
