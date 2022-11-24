FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo to join Lionel Messi in elite list as Portugal face Ghana in opener, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 24, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo will make his first appearance in the ongoing edition when Portugal face Ghana on Thursday, November 24

Ronaldo is most likely playing his last World Cup and will hope to begin on a memorable note

The 37-year-old join his long-time rival Lionel Messi in an elite list of players to have appeared in as many as five different FIFA World Cups

The Portugal captain will become the eighth player in history to appear in five different editions of the World Cup

Ronaldo made his first appearance in the 2006 World Cup and then appeared in every edition after that

Ronaldo has scored 7 goals in 17 appearances for Portugal in FIFA World Cups

In the 2018 edition, in Russia, Ronaldo & Co crashed out with a defeat to Uruguay, who are placed in the same group as them this time around

The spotlight will firmly be on Ronaldo as he heads into the FIFA World Cup 2022 on the back of a stormy few weeks

Overall, Ronaldo has scored 117 goals in 191 appearances for Portugal

Ronaldo has scored one goal against Ghana from one appearance, which came in the 2-1 win over the Black Stars in the group stage of the 2014 World Cup

