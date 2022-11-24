FIFA World Cup 2022: Breel Embolo scores, Switzerland beat Cameroon 1-0, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 24, 2022
The first half was packed with action as the Swiss dominated the initial 10 minutes at the Al-Janoub Stadium on Thursday
Cameroon displayed great heart in the group G match against Switzerland
Cameroon forwards rattled the Swiss defence as they constantly found possession of the ball and made spirited runs towards their opponent's goalpost
The goal came after Cameroon, without a win in the World Cup for 20 years, had dominated the first half
Breel Embolo's goal handed Switzerland to a 1-0 win over Cameroon at the but the forward did not celebrate scoring his goal as he was born in the African nation
Switzerland have come up against Cameroon for the first time and only the second time against an African nation in a World Cup
Both the teams were almost identical in terms of possession with the Swiss ending with 51 per cent possession
Cameroon's streak of losses at World Cup finals tournaments extended to eight games dating back to 2002
