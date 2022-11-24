FIFA World Cup 2022: Breel Embolo scores, Switzerland beat Cameroon 1-0, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 24, 2022

The first half was packed with action as the Swiss dominated the initial 10 minutes at the Al-Janoub Stadium on Thursday

Cameroon displayed great heart in the group G match against Switzerland

Cameroon forwards rattled the Swiss defence as they constantly found possession of the ball and made spirited runs towards their opponent's goalpost

The goal came after Cameroon, without a win in the World Cup for 20 years, had dominated the first half

Breel Embolo's goal handed Switzerland to a 1-0 win over Cameroon at the but the forward did not celebrate scoring his goal as he was born in the African nation

Switzerland have come up against Cameroon for the first time and only the second time against an African nation in a World Cup

Both the teams were almost identical in terms of possession with the Swiss ending with 51 per cent possession

Cameroon's streak of losses at World Cup finals tournaments extended to eight games dating back to 2002

