FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil's probable XI against Switzerland, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 28, 2022

Alison Becker has emerged as one of the best goalkeepers in the world. The shotstopper is brilliant with his feet as well

Marquinhos is predominantly deployed as a central midfielder for his club. He is noted for his anticipation, pace, and intelligence

Thiago Silva's will lead the Brazillian backline. His wealth of experince is something Brazil will lean on

Alex Sandro is a quick, energetic and offensive minded defender

Danilo is an engine at right back. His tireless game adds balance to Brazil's attack and defence

Casemiro will play as a defensive midfielder and will provide much needed support to the Brazilian backline

Lucas Paquetá will play an advanced role in midfield

Raphinha silky dribbling makes him an attacking threat to opposition defenders. His crossing ability adds to his attacking prowess

Gabriel Jesus is most likely to replace the injured Neymar. Jesus's work of the ball will give Brazil a much needed edge

Vinicius Junior's pace makes him a nightmare for the opposition defence

Richarlison will look to continue his fine start to the tournament. The forward scored a stunning bicycle in the opening game Serbia