FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil's probable XI against South Korea, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 05, 2022

Liverpool star custodian will return back below the bar for Brazil in the crucial Last -16 clash against South Korea on Monday

Danilo will also return to his right-back position after missing the team's 0-1 defeat to Cameroon in the group stage with injury

Marquinhos will partner veteran defender Thiago Silva at the heart of the defence

Thiago Silva will get back his captain's armband and will take his position in the central defence

Alex Sandro will continue playing at left-back position and will provide pace down the flanks

Manchester United's Casemiro will play as the holding midfielder, helping defence as well as creating chances for the attackers

Another Manchester United star player will start on the left of the midfield and will play a supporting role to Casemiro

West Ham United's Lucas Paqueta will start on the right of the three-man midfield against Korea

Raphinha will continue to start on the left-side of the attack

Richarlison is set for a definitely start as the No. 9 after Gabriel Jesus suffered injury in match against Cameroon

With Neymar struggling with injury, Vinicius Jr is likely to start in the attack fir Brazil

