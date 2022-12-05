FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil's probable XI against South Korea, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 05, 2022
Liverpool star custodian will return back below the bar for Brazil in the crucial Last -16 clash against South Korea on Monday
Danilo will also return to his right-back position after missing the team's 0-1 defeat to Cameroon in the group stage with injury
Marquinhos will partner veteran defender Thiago Silva at the heart of the defence
AFP
Thiago Silva will get back his captain's armband and will take his position in the central defence
Alex Sandro will continue playing at left-back position and will provide pace down the flanks
Manchester United's Casemiro will play as the holding midfielder, helping defence as well as creating chances for the attackers
AFP
Another Manchester United star player will start on the left of the midfield and will play a supporting role to Casemiro
AFP
West Ham United's Lucas Paqueta will start on the right of the three-man midfield against Korea
Raphinha will continue to start on the left-side of the attack
Richarlison is set for a definitely start as the No. 9 after Gabriel Jesus suffered injury in match against Cameroon
AFP
With Neymar struggling with injury, Vinicius Jr is likely to start in the attack fir Brazil
AFP
