FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil's probable XI against Cameroon, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 02, 2022

Manchester City's Ederson will replace Alisson as the goalkeeper for the Cameroon clash

Dani Alves, at 39, might start on the right-back making him the oldest Brazilian to play at a FIFA World Cup

Marquinhos will start ahead of the veteran defender Thiago Silva at the heart of the defence

Juventus defender is likely to make his first appearance for Brazil at the FIFA World Cup

Manchester United's Alex Telles will play as the left-back adding pace and width down the wings

Casemiro, who scored in Brazil’s 1-0 win over Switzerland to seal a place in the Last 16, will play as the holding midfielder, helping defence as well as creating chances for the attackers

Bruno Guimaraes will start on the right-wing of the three-man midfield

Another Manchester United star player will start on the left of the midfield and will play a supporting role to Casemiro

Raphinha will continue to start on the right side of the attack

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus will replace Richarlison as the No. 9 in the front of the attack

Gabriel Martinelli will start instead of Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior in the left of the attack

