FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil & Croatia fans buzz outside the Al Rayyan stadium ahead of quarter-final clash, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 09, 2022
The atmosphere is building in Al Rayyan for the first quarter-final tie of this World Cup
Brazilian fans kiss a replica of the World Cup trophy ahead of the highly charged affair
Croatian fan has her face painted with Croatian colours and the World Cup trophy
Brazil and Croatia have met on two previous occasions in the World Cup
Brazil won both of the previous meetings
Both of the previous encounters happened in the group stage
Neymar arrives and looks ready for the Croatian challenge. The forward has been named in the starting 11
The samba boys will look to raise the decibel in the stadium
Brazil go with an unchanged lineup that faced South Korea in the round of 16
Croatia have gone with an experienced starting 11 and will look to spoil the samba party