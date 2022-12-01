FIFA World Cup 2022: Belgium's probable XI against Croatia, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 01, 2022

Thibaut Courtois is poised to make his 100th international appearance between the sticks

Roberto Martinez is unlikely to make any changes to his backline. Jan Vertonghen will keep his starting position

Toby Alderweireld wil partner Jan Vertonghen at centre-back

Timothy Castagne rubbished all rumurs of a bust-up in the Belgium dressing room

The Borussia Dortmund left back Thomas Meunier will complete the Belgian backline

Youri Tielemans is expected to deputise for the injured Amadou Onana

Axel Witsel will play alongside Tielemans in the Belgian midfield

Yannick Carrasco will most likely replace Thorgan Hazard

Kevin de Bruyne is arguably Belgium's only world class player at the moment, but has failed to galvanise the team

Riddled with injuries, Eden Hazrd when on song can be a nighmare for any defence

Michy Batshuayi is still the most likely candidate to lead the line for the Red Devils with Romelu Lukaku not match fit