FIFA World Cup 2022: Belgium's probable XI against Croatia, in pics

Thibaut Courtois is poised to make his 100th international appearance between the sticks
Roberto Martinez is unlikely to make any changes to his backline. Jan Vertonghen will keep his starting position
Toby Alderweireld wil partner Jan Vertonghen at centre-back
Timothy Castagne rubbished all rumurs of a bust-up in the Belgium dressing room
The Borussia Dortmund left back Thomas Meunier will complete the Belgian backline
Youri Tielemans is expected to deputise for the injured Amadou Onana
Axel Witsel will play alongside Tielemans in the Belgian midfield
Yannick Carrasco will most likely replace Thorgan Hazard
Kevin de Bruyne is arguably Belgium's only world class player at the moment, but has failed to galvanise the team
Riddled with injuries, Eden Hazrd when on song can be a nighmare for any defence
Michy Batshuayi is still the most likely candidate to lead the line for the Red Devils with Romelu Lukaku not match fit