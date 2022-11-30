FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina's probable XI against Poland, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 30, 2022

Goalie Emiliano Martinez will be tasked with thwarting Poland's talisman Robert Lewandowski in the crucial match

AFP

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez will start in the heart of the defence and will have to be at his best against a lethal Poland

AFP

Nicolas Otamendi will partner Martinez and will play a crucial role if Argentina have to avoid early exit

AFP

Gonzalo Montiel, who plays for Sevilla, will start as in the right-back position

Twitter

Marcos Acuna, who also plays for Spanish club Sevilla, will start as the left-back against Poland

Twitter

Benfica's Enzo Fernandez will start as the central midfielder and will be tasked with linking defence with attack

Twitter

Rodrigo De Paul, who play for Spanish club Atletico Madrid, will continue to play in the midfield for the Albiceleste

AFP

Brighton's Alexis MacAllister will be part of the three-man midfield

Twitter

PSG star Angel Di María will partner Lionel Messi in the attack

AFP

Lautaro Martínez will play a crucial role in the attack if Argentina have to reach the knockouts

AFP

Captaining Argentina in what might be his last World Cup, Lionel Messi will be desperate to score and help his team into the knockouts

AFP

