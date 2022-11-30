FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina's probable XI against Poland, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 30, 2022
Goalie Emiliano Martinez will be tasked with thwarting Poland's talisman Robert Lewandowski in the crucial match
AFP
Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez will start in the heart of the defence and will have to be at his best against a lethal Poland
AFP
Nicolas Otamendi will partner Martinez and will play a crucial role if Argentina have to avoid early exit
AFP
Gonzalo Montiel, who plays for Sevilla, will start as in the right-back position
Marcos Acuna, who also plays for Spanish club Sevilla, will start as the left-back against Poland
Benfica's Enzo Fernandez will start as the central midfielder and will be tasked with linking defence with attack
Rodrigo De Paul, who play for Spanish club Atletico Madrid, will continue to play in the midfield for the Albiceleste
AFP
Brighton's Alexis MacAllister will be part of the three-man midfield
PSG star Angel Di María will partner Lionel Messi in the attack
AFP
Lautaro Martínez will play a crucial role in the attack if Argentina have to reach the knockouts
AFP
Captaining Argentina in what might be his last World Cup, Lionel Messi will be desperate to score and help his team into the knockouts
AFP
