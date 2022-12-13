FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina's probable XI against Croatia, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 13, 2022
Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saved two crucial penalties against The Netherlands to help Argentina set up a semi-final against Croatia
AFP
Nahuel Molina start as a right-back and will add pace down the wing
Tottenham Hotspur's Cristian Romero will start at the heart of the defence for Argentina
Nicolas Otamendi, with his wealth of experience, will add value to the Argentine backline
Nicolas Tagliafico will play as a left-back and can be lethal with his pacy run down the wings and pinpoint crosses
Rodrigo De Paul, who plays for Spanish club Atletico Madrid, will continue to play in the midfield for the La Albiceleste
Benfica's Enzo Fernandez will start as the central midfielder and will be tasked with marking Croatia's experienced midfielder Luka Modric
Brighton's Alexis MacAllister has been in top form for Argentina and will start on the left wing in the three-man midfield
Angel Di Maria will be on the right wing and will compliment Lionel Messi with defence-splitting passes
AFP
Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez will start on the left-wing. He will be tasked with getting in crucial passes to Messi
Argentina captain Lionel Messi has scored 4 goals in his team's run to the semis and will look to score more against Croatia
