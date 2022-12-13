FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina's probable XI against Croatia, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 13, 2022

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saved two crucial penalties against The Netherlands to help Argentina set up a semi-final against Croatia

AFP

Nahuel Molina start as a right-back and will add pace down the wing

Twitter

Tottenham Hotspur's Cristian Romero will start at the heart of the defence for Argentina

Twitter

Nicolas Otamendi, with his wealth of experience, will add value to the Argentine backline

Twitter

Nicolas Tagliafico will play as a left-back and can be lethal with his pacy run down the wings and pinpoint crosses

Twitter

Rodrigo De Paul, who plays for Spanish club Atletico Madrid, will continue to play in the midfield for the La Albiceleste

Twitter

Benfica's Enzo Fernandez will start as the central midfielder and will be tasked with marking Croatia's experienced midfielder Luka Modric

Twitter

Brighton's Alexis MacAllister has been in top form for Argentina and will start on the left wing in the three-man midfield

Twitter

Angel Di Maria will be on the right wing and will compliment Lionel Messi with defence-splitting passes

AFP

Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez will start on the left-wing. He will be tasked with getting in crucial passes to Messi

Twitter

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has scored 4 goals in his team's run to the semis and will look to score more against Croatia

Twitter

