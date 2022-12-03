FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina's probable XI against Australia, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 03, 2022
Goalie Emiliano Martinez will keep his place between the sticks
Nicolas Otamendi will partner Martinez, his wealth of experience will add value to the Argentine backline
Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez will start in the heart of the defence. His all round game will be important in the knockout phase of the tournament
Gonzalo Montiel, who plays for Sevilla, will start in the right-back position
Marcos Acuna, who also plays for Spanish club Sevilla, offers great balance in attack and defence
Benfica's Enzo Fernandez will start as the central midfielder and will be tasked with linking defence with attack
Rodrigo De Paul, who play for Spanish club Atletico Madrid, will continue to play in the midfield for the Albiceleste
Alexis Mac Allister opened the scoring for Argentina in the crucial game against Poland
Angel Di María will partner Lionel Messi in attack. The PSG star has been underwhelming so far, but his big match experince will be important
Julian Alvarez replaced Lautaro Martinez and scored the second goal against Poland to put the game out of reach
Captaining Argentina in what might be his last World Cup, Lionel Messi will be desperate to score and help his team into the knockouts