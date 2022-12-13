FIFA World Cup 2022: Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, others jet off for semi finals

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 13, 2022

Several Bollywood celebs have been jetting off to Qatar off late to attend the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ananya Panday was spotted flying out of Mumbai after the Qatar government reportedly invited her for the semi-finals

Photo by Viral Bhayani

She was accompanied by her dad Chunky Panday, who is an avid football fan

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Also spotted following her inside the airport was Ananya's rumoured boyfriend, actor Aditya Roy Kapur

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Actor Sanjay Kapoor was papped with his family as they flew to Qatar

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shanaya, who is Ananya's best friend and Sanjay's daughter, kept it casual as he jetted off to watch one of the greatest sporting tournaments

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shanaya and Sanjay made for one stylish father-daughter duo as they posed for the paps

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Aditya's brother Kunal Roy Kapur was also clicked at the airport

Photo by Viral Bhayani

