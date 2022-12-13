FIFA World Cup 2022: Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, others jet off for semi finals

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 13, 2022
Several Bollywood celebs have been jetting off to Qatar off late to attend the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Ananya Panday was spotted flying out of Mumbai after the Qatar government reportedly invited her for the semi-finals
Photo by Viral Bhayani
She was accompanied by her dad Chunky Panday, who is an avid football fan
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Also spotted following her inside the airport was Ananya's rumoured boyfriend, actor Aditya Roy Kapur
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Actor Sanjay Kapoor was papped with his family as they flew to Qatar
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Shanaya, who is Ananya's best friend and Sanjay's daughter, kept it casual as he jetted off to watch one of the greatest sporting tournaments
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Shanaya and Sanjay made for one stylish father-daughter duo as they posed for the paps
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Aditya's brother Kunal Roy Kapur was also clicked at the airport
Photo by Viral Bhayani
