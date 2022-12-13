FIFA World Cup 2022: A look at previous encounters between Croatia and Argentina

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 13, 2022

Croatia has already ended Neymar's World Cup dream. Now it hopes to do the same to Lionel Messi

AFP

Messi has been in inspired form during Argentina's run to the semifinals, scoring four goals in five games

AFP

Messi appears to have taken it on himself to lead his country to its third World Cup triumph and a first since 1986

AFP

Messi will lead Argentina in the semifinal against Croatia

AFP

The first time these two sides went head-to-head was on June 4, 1994, for an international friendly match. A goalless draw began the rivalry between the two heavyweights

Twitter

The first time these two teams collided in the World Cup was on June 26, 1998, in the group stage of the grand stage. Argentina's Mauricio Héctor Pineda scored the lone goal of the match. Argentina defeated Croatia 1-0

Twitter

The third clash between the sides was on March 1, 2006, which was a thrilling affair in a friendly match where Croatia edged Argentina 3-2 to secure victory. Ivan Klasnic, Darijo Srna, Dario Simic scored for Croatia while Carlos Tevez and Lionel Messi found the net for Argentina

Twitter

The fourth encounter was also an international friendly that was played on November 12, 2014. Argentina beat Croatia 2-1 in a nailbiting clash. Cristian Ansaldi and Lionel Messi scored for Argentina while Anas Sharbini netted the ball for Croatia

Twitter

The last encounter between the sides took place on June 21 when Croatia registered a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Argentina in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup. Ante Rebic, Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic scored for Croatia to level the head-to-head record 2-2 with one match ending in a draw

Twitter

