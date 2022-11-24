FIFA World Cup: 18-year-old Gavi makes history, Spain scores seven for the first time in football's mega event

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 24, 2022

Spain has scored seven goals in a World Cup game for the first time ever

Spain raced to a 3-0 margin in 31 mins with goals from Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio & Ferran Torres

La Roja continued their dominance in the second half scoring 4 more goals

Goals from Gavi, Carlos Soler and Alvaro Morata completed the thrashing of the South American nation

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres scored a brace on his World Cup debut

18-year-old Gavi became the youngest goal scorer in a World Cup since Pele in the 1958 final against Sweden

The Barcelona midfielder broke compatriot Cesc Fabregas's record as the country's youngest scorer at the World Cup

Two years after winning their lone World Cup championship in South Africa, Spain's last significant victory came at Euro 2012

The 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica set a new World Cup benchmark for Spain as Enrique's men recorded their biggest World Cup victory