FIFA World Cup: 18-year-old Gavi makes history, Spain scores seven for the first time in football's mega event

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 24, 2022
Spain has scored seven goals in a World Cup game for the first time ever
Spain raced to a 3-0 margin in 31 mins with goals from Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio & Ferran Torres
La Roja continued their dominance in the second half scoring 4 more goals
Goals from Gavi, Carlos Soler and Alvaro Morata completed the thrashing of the South American nation
Barcelona forward Ferran Torres scored a brace on his World Cup debut
18-year-old Gavi became the youngest goal scorer in a World Cup since Pele in the 1958 final against Sweden
The Barcelona midfielder broke compatriot Cesc Fabregas's record as the country's youngest scorer at the World Cup
Two years after winning their lone World Cup championship in South Africa, Spain's last significant victory came at Euro 2012
The 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica set a new World Cup benchmark for Spain as Enrique's men recorded their biggest World Cup victory