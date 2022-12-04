FIFA WC 2022: Lionel Messi's God-like performance fires Argentina to the Q/F's, after 2-1 win over Australia, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 04, 2022

Lionel Messi spearheaded Argentina's charge to the World Cup quarterfinals by helping to secure a 2-1 victory against Australia

In his 1,000th career match, Messi scored the opening goal with a sublime effort

Julian Alvarez double the scoring in the second half to set up a quarterfinal tie against the Dutch and knock Australia out of the tournament

Socceroos were unable to build upon their fortuitous own goal in the 77th minute

Despite Argentina's firepower, Australia managed to limit the early proceedings

Socceroos' defence was breached on 35 minutes as Messi showed his undeniable quality to score his first-ever goal in the World Cup knockout stage

For Australia’s squad of unheralded players, it proved to be a match too tough as the team exceeded expectations by reaching the knockout stage

Argentina fans bounced, swayed and twirled their scarves in joyous celebration at full time

The widely predicted result sets up a salivating quarter-final match between Argentina and the Netherlands on Friday