Feeling Exhausted In Pre-Period Week? 7 Ways To Help You Manage Fatigue

By: Rahul M | August 10, 2024
Pre-menstrual Syndrome (PMS) is very common amongst women who are about to get their periods. They experience unexpected surge and decline of energies.
Many women might mistake it as laziness or a simple wave of mood swing but pre-period fatigue is real and it can make it difficult for you to carry out your regular activities. Here are a few ways to helpy ou with it.
Moderate to little amount of aerobic exercises can help with exhaustion and improve your ability to concentrate on daily activities
It is essential to keep yourself hydrated, especially during your PMS. If you drink less water, the dehydration will leave you feeling more tired than usual and can worsen your PMS
Consume a diet that is rich in vitamin B, iron, potassium and maganese to help boost your energy. Eat foods like fish, bananas, sweet potatoes, apples, quinoa etc.
If you wish to stay more active and avoid fatigue, try other relaxation methods such as meditation and yoga. Deep breathing exercises can help you clear your mind and feel more fresh
It is also important to go to bed on time and create a healthy bed time routine to avoid issues like headaches, acidity, bloating and extreme fatigue. Give your body the rest it requires