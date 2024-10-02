Feel Like A Pilot: Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

By: G R Mukesh | October 02, 2024
The Huracán Sterrato is the first vehicle of its kind, pushing the boundaries of driving enjoyment beyond the asphalt.
Its audacious attitude is expressed in every detail. For example, the track width has been expanded and it is 44 mm higher than the Huracán EVO to ensure more suspension travel.
The driver is welcomed into an environment designed for adventure by the titanium rear arch, four-point safety harness, carbon bi-shell sports seats, and aluminum floor mats.
From behind the wheel, the driver has complete control over all functions, and the vehicle's displays provide easy access to information.
The bold design is a logical progression of the recognizable Huracán lines, combining cutting-edge solutions that are exclusive to Lamborghini.
The car's distinctive, daring air intake on the rear hood highlights its sporty, daring nature.
